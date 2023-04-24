The importance of community

There is something to be said about a community that rises up to help someone in need, even though there is no relation to the person at all. This is what happened when the Daily Monitor reported about the plight of seven-year-old twins and their nine-year-old brother who were fending for themselves, in the village of Acyekitoyo in Kaga Parish, Ochero Sub-county, Kaberamaido District.

A week ago, these children were living destitute lives, eating one meal or none a day, had only one set of clothes and no proper beddings or housing. Now, they have complete beddings, food to last them for weeks, a better place to stay and very importantly, people willing to pay for their education. All this has been provided after well-wishers from different parts, not just of the country but of the world who were touched by the story sent through money to help the family. This is not the first heart-warming story Daily Monitor or indeed any other media house has done. Nor will it be the last. There are many sad stories of people living with such lack. Not all of them can be told, but for those that have seen the light of day, lives have been changed.

Many who have had difficult illnesses to handle such as heart conditions or cancer have been supported by well-wishers and gotten a second chance at life. Some who had long thought they would never complete their studies after the death of a parent have finished school and gone on to support others.

Even those who were suffering in abusive relationships, with a spouse or parent/guardian have been rescued and given the assistance they need. All this has happened because their stories were published, and touched people who gave what they could. There are many things individuals will never be able to do on their own. But this is exactly what community is for, to check on each other, to give in cash and in kind and to speak up for the downtrodden. It is surprising what “little offerings” can do when collected from so many people. They grow and what had earlier seemed impossible, now seems very possible.

This goes to show that we should encourage a togetherness amongst each other. Our lives, our neighbourhoods, our schools and even our workplaces should be structured in such a way that we are all able to look out for each other and come to the rescue of persons who need it.

We have been let down by those in authority, by governments, by those mandated to take care of us. Even as we continue to demand for better from them, let us not lose our humanity but instead arise to the occasion in whichever way we can and rescue lives around us.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.