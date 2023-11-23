The law must not be swayed by the fly whisk

There was murder, accessory after a fact to murder and destruction of evidence. And after two weeks of tarrying about amid the sensationalism, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) finally sanctioned charges in the killing of businessman Henry Katanga.

The deceased’s widow, two children, a shamba boy and a nursing officer face various charges from murder, accessory after a fact to murder, and destruction of evidence.

Henry Katanga was found dead with a gunshot wound on November 2. The body of the businessman was reportedly found on a small mattress in the living room of his home in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb in Nakawa Division.

Katanga was a royal from the defunct Ankole Kingdom and brother of Arthur Kasasira (deceased), who was among the first 41 rebels that attacked Kabamba Barracks in January 1981 to launch the start of the National Resistance

Army protracted guerrilla warfare that brought this government to power in 1986.

The Katangas status and connection to the highest people in the land, including the First Family and military, this was going to be a tough case for the Prosecution to pursue any leads. There were too many contrasting interests that, even with a murder charge now sanctioned, leaves the possibility of establishing the motive in serious doubt.

But credit to the DPP for moving a step in the right direction even as the fly whisk was flung here and there on the same day some of the suspects were being arraigned in court. While they say the first step is the most difficult, the real test for the Prosecution and the Judiciary at large starts now.

First off is on December 4 when the widow and main suspect is scheduled to appear before court to take her plea. On Tuesday, the widow could not be produced as she was reportedly still in a hospital where reports say she has been in intensive care since being whisked away from the scene of murder.

With a nursing officer already charged with being an accessory after a murder, the Medical Council would be hard-pressed to deny the weight of an indictment it would face if the main suspect is not produced in court on December 4.

The law must maintain its stand and constitutional weight. The Prosecution says it is further investigating the Katanga murder and charging the suspects in court opens the windows that were suffocating the criminal proceedings.