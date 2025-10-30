The sickness in our health system

Uganda’s largest-ever health allocation, Shs5.87 trillion in 2025/26, should have been a turning point. Instead, it exposes a deeper, uncomfortable truth that while money is growing, the services are not.

The patients are struggling to get just the basic under a national health system that cannot provide the most basic commodities is a national emergency, no matter how impressive the budget figures appear. Yes, the increase from 4 percent to 8.1 percent of the national budget shows a good step. More funds for wages, primary health care, and medicine supply chains are welcome.

But Uganda remains far below the 15 percent Abuja Declaration target it committed to over two decades ago. And the gains are already being undermined by a chaotic and fragmented financing system. Why, for example, do frontline hospitals like Mbale and Kiruddu receive a pittance in medical expenses, while non-medical government ministries, departments and agencies enjoy billions? Why does the Ministry of Defence have a larger medical budget than the national referral system serving millions? When Parliament allocates Shs23.2b for its own medical welfare while Mulago runs out of feeding tubes, who is government budgeting for?

Compounding this has been the dangerous level of donor dependence. Now the donor funding for the national health budget has dropped from 49 percent to 23 percent, according to a report by the national NGO Forum released on Tuesday, policy makers should be working in overdrive. A staggering 86 percent of HIV spending has been previously funded by development partners. Preventive care is shrinking as global donors shift priorities. Out-of-pocket spending remains at 41 percent, pushing families into poverty every time illness strikes. As donors slowly pull out, the weak foundation beneath our health system is also slowly collapsing.

In some cases, the decentralised budgeting model, spread across multiple ministries and agencies, has created duplication, waste, and confusion. As leaders quietly seek treatment in private hospitals, or abroad, public healthcare is left to suffocate. The privileged escape, while the poor pay with their lives. A system where decision-makers do not depend on public facilities will never improve. Until policymakers trust these hospitals with their own health, meaningful reform will remain a dream.

Uganda must consolidate and coordinate health budgets to stop leakage and duplication; end the massive inequality in medical expenses across government agencies, increase domestic financing for essential services, especially preventive care; rebuild confidence in public hospitals so they serve everyone, not only the desperate. The real measure of progress will not be the trillions allocated in a budget speech, but whether a mother in Iganga or a father in Gulu can walk into a public hospital and find the care they deserve.