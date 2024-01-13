There must be mutual respect among state institutions

Thursday’s spat between members of the Parliament’s committee on Trade and Tourism and officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives once again brought to the fore the challenges that the country is facing for not adhering to the doctrine of separation of powers.

The doctrine requires principal institutions of the state namely the executive, Legislature and Judiciary to be clearly divided for purposes of guarding against tyranny and safeguarding the citizenry’s liberties, but one cannot safeguard against such tyranny unless there is mutual respect among those principal institutions.

It calls for individual actors in the said institutions to treat each other with dignity and recognising their different roles and values.

Whereas we think that the decision by the committee not to consider the budget of the ministry for the financial year 2024/was extreme, but the events of Thursday brought to the fore the creeping discomfort in sections of the legislature, that the executive holds it in disdain and that it will not respect or act on its decisions and recommendations.

We shall not delve into the accusations that precipitated the committee’s recommendation that the Executive removes the Permanent Secretary, Ms Geraldine Ssali, from office on grounds that she is not fit to hold public office. Ms Ssali has already filed a suit in court accusing Parliament of bias, witch-hunting her and overstepping its mandate.

We would not know whether the Executive in ignoring the legislature recommendations was of views similar to those of Ms Ssali.

What we know is that it should have handled the situation better.

The Executive could have set into motion a process that would have set the stage for her to appeal the decisions and recommendations of the Parliament and clear her name through the public service as opposed to working in a manner that it would not acquiesce to Parliament’s demands.

We need to move now to avert other possible stand offs. It is important that the principal institutions have mutual respect for one another.

The cornerstone of such a respect should be seen through the demonstration by for example the Executive that it will abide by the recommendations of say Legislature even when they are not in agreement with those recommendations.

Such an approach will foster increased collaboration between the institutions; make it easier to resolve disagreements; make institutions feel appreciated and; enhance productivity.