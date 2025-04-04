There’s need for more awareness on autism

Wednesday, April 2, was World Autism Awareness Day and in Kampala, the day was commemorated with, among other activities, an autism awareness walk.

During the commemoration, Mr Jolly Magulu, a child and adolescent mental health clinician at Butabika National Referral Hospital, revealed that the hospital is witnessing a troubling trend where mothers abandon their children with autism at the facility because they are unable to cope with challenges of raising them. The challenges range from financial, emotional and societal pressure, stigma, etc.

The 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics report indicated that 168,211 people are living with autism in the country. And to zero in on children, Ms Dorothy Nambi, the executive director of Autism Society of Uganda and the Dorna Centre Home for Autism, highlights that children with autism make up the largest group of children living with disabilities in Uganda. She estimates that around 70,000 children in Uganda are living with autism and many are still unidentified. With these kinds of numbers, the plight of children living with autism must not be underestimated.

While the need for finances that comes with demand for specialised care in form of speech and occupational therapists, specially trained teachers and equipped schools is a serious problem, a challenge that shouldn’t be ignored is ignorance and the widespread misconceptions about autism. Parents, teachers and other primary care givers must be educated and sensitised about what autism really is and how it can and should be managed.

Ms Nambi points out the sad fact that even to date, there are communities that abandon the children, passing them off as demon possessed, cursed and a societal embarrassment and yet just a bit of basic education and awareness could change some of these misconceptions and improve the lives of not only the children living with autism but their parents, families and communities as well. When a teacher is unqualified to handle autistic children, they will do more harm than good and when a parent or primary care giver is ignorant, parenting a child with autism will be a terrible experience for both the parent and the child.

This therefore calls for urgent need for awareness campaigns for parents, teachers and entire communities. And for those who have been diagnosed, seek help and support. Ms Nambi encourages parents of children with autism to accept and love their children and seek support through organisations such as the Autism Society. It can be an extremely difficult and lonely journey without a community that is dedicated to the wellbeing of the children and those around them.