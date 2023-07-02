Those in charge of roads should do their duty

On Friday morning, Kampala was blessed with a late morning downpour. Rain is spiritually meant to be a blessing.

The Bible teaches in more than 22 verses that it is a symbol of God’s love. Even when it comes in the form of floods, it is a tool with which God washes away corruption and sin.

However, not many a resident of Kampala believe that rain is the blessing that it is meant to be. Images of overflowing drains, cars stuck in crater-lake size portholes or flooded streets, cars being swept away or people being lifted across flooded streets have become synonymous with rains.

Sections of the Kampala-Entebbe and the Kampala-Jinja Highways often get cut off at Zana, Kyambogo and Banda respectively sparking off traffic gridlocks. The extent of the damage caused by the floods and resultant gridlocks has never been computed, but it must be immense.

“A total mess”. That is what best describes the state of affairs in Kampala every time that the heavens open up. Not that they are any better during the dry spells, but it should not be and should never have been that way.

Portholes have been growing larger by the day. The situation points to lack of units, one to monitor the state of the roads and another to fix those small portholes when they arise. Doesn’t a stitch in time save nine?

With Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Uganda Road Fund (URF) and the ministry of Works, all having says over different roads, the city’s road network should be much better.

The mess is because the people at KCCA, UNRA, URF and the ministry of Works are in slumber land. They are not alive to the need for periodic maintenance of roads and channels.

The channels at Kyambogo and Banda were recently enlarged to allow for more water to flow through, but silt and waste have piled up in there interfering with the water flow.