Tighten security at places of worship

St Joseph Busunju Catholic Parish, Mityana District was also attacked in August last year and about Shs23 million, mobile phones and laptops were stolen.

Following the robbery at Nswanjere Junior Seminary, the head of Kampala Archdiocese, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, has declared a three-day prayer period as an act of reparation.

It is sad that we have now come to this, vandalising our sacred places. Regardless of the motive, this is an abomination which speaks of the depths to which some people in our societies have sunk. So low that places that are considered sanctuaries are now targets of such malicious actions.

Unfortunately, such shockingly audacious crime is more common than we care to admit.



One only needs to look at how the well-to-do in positions of influence and leadership treat those who they ideally should be looking out for. Case in point, the recent Karamoja Iron sheet and goats scandal.

Isn’t this too shocking as stealing from a place of worship? How about all the times we have seen millions of taxpayers’ money and donor funds misappropriated by a few greedy, shameless members of our society, is this not as infuriating as the above theft and vandalism of churches, seminaries, etc?