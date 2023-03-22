Tighten security at places of worship
What you need to know:
News that robbers vandalized Nswanjere Junior Seminary in Mpigi stealing some property and injuring two people, Fr Emmanuel Mukukule and Brother John Bosco Mwasa is perplexing.
Just last month, it was reported that robbers broke into Kasozi Catholic Parish Church in Rakai District and stole property worth millions of shillings, including radio speakers, amplifiers, hymn books and lighting system, among others.
St Joseph Busunju Catholic Parish, Mityana District was also attacked in August last year and about Shs23 million, mobile phones and laptops were stolen.
Following the robbery at Nswanjere Junior Seminary, the head of Kampala Archdiocese, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, has declared a three-day prayer period as an act of reparation.
It is sad that we have now come to this, vandalising our sacred places. Regardless of the motive, this is an abomination which speaks of the depths to which some people in our societies have sunk. So low that places that are considered sanctuaries are now targets of such malicious actions.
Unfortunately, such shockingly audacious crime is more common than we care to admit.
One only needs to look at how the well-to-do in positions of influence and leadership treat those who they ideally should be looking out for. Case in point, the recent Karamoja Iron sheet and goats scandal.
Isn’t this too shocking as stealing from a place of worship? How about all the times we have seen millions of taxpayers’ money and donor funds misappropriated by a few greedy, shameless members of our society, is this not as infuriating as the above theft and vandalism of churches, seminaries, etc?
This is not in any way to say that vandalism of a school or shop is a lesser crime than vandalism of a seminary or church. Theft is theft whether it is in Karamoja or Mpigi. It must be punished.
We hope that the shameless culprits who vandalized Nswanjere Junior Seminary and others like them are eventually apprehended and that our justice system will put the fear of God in them.
In the same breath we hope that the thieves among us who shamelessly misappropriate public funds and goods, who steal from the vulnerable, even the not-so vulnerable, will also atone for their sins.
In the meantime, given the recurring attacks on churches occasioned by the fact that not every wayward soul that walks into the church is looking for spiritual nourishment, security measures at such premises should be tightened.