Time to reset the spirit of Parliament

With the commencement of parliamentary aspirant nominations, it may be too late, for this term at least, to do anything about the size of Parliament, its cost and the perceived usefulness or otherwise of the August house to the people they serve.

It is, however, still timely to discuss the nature of representation we aspire to have, critical areas in legislation that must be addressed and who bears the ordinary Ugandans’ best interests at heart once elected to the House.

Often, the issue of campaign financing has arisen during this electoral period and with an expanded group of individuals seeking political office at all levels within local government and legislature, the resultant financial squeeze should be telling us how unsustainable our current model of governance is and how much of a burden it exerts on individual pockets and the collective purse. While the argument may arise that the spent funds will ultimately go to a Ugandan’s pocket somewhere, the bulk of the expenditures are often small one-off handouts to communities that will gobble it up in a day or two and quickly return to being broke.

Like presidential candidates before them, and perhaps even more so, parliamentary candidates will have to carry part of the cross in terms of voter education, especially where it pertains to the roles of a Member of Parliament (MP). This is critical as the MP role seems to have been translated variously based on needs and the location of voters. As a result, MPs end up being financially vulnerable after being required to contribute to everything from school fees, burial expenses and ambulances, among other things.

The pressure to please the electorate with financial inducements and other untenable promises also results in a house under severe financial strain, making it easily corruptible with a couple of millions of shillings periodically, based on the political interests of the day. It does not augur well, going into another five-year term with the expectation of more of the same, especially since the 11th Parliament is going out under the cloud of corruption allegations, self-interest and accusations of being nothing more than a rubber stamp.

The 12th Parliament could be the chance to attempt to clean up the Legislature, restore trust in the institution and ensure it represents the interests of Ugandans from the northeast border to the southwest in all their diversity and potential.