Together, we can curb teenage pregnancies

As Uganda held the second national safe motherhood dialogue earlier in the week, Dr Peter Ibembe, the director of programmes Reproductive Health Uganda, revealed that the youngest grandmother in the country is aged 23 years. She is found in the eastern district of Bukedea.

Simple mathematics shows that she must have given birth at the age of 11 or thereabout so did her daughter give birth at about the same age.

So where did we go wrong as the country to start having the youngest grandmother at a tender age of 23?

In the ideal education world, at the age of 23, one would have just completed university and in search of a job but here, we have a grandmother.

Health statistics show that 31,565 teenagers get pregnant monthly, this means that 1,052 teenagers become pregnant daily with 44 of them getting pregnant every hour.

Also, Uganda has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancies in sub-Saharan Africa, estimated at about 25 percent.

What could be the drivers to this trend then? We believe issues of culture where young girls who are not expected to be sexually active, surprise their parents when they turn up pregnant at a very tender age, lack of reproductive health services in rural areas, no support from fathers as they leave the running of the homes to their wives who are overwhelmed.

Other drivers could be; none operationalisation of relevant policies like the National Framework on Sexuality Education, a policy expected to provide young people with sexuality education in the formal education setting, the National School Health Policy, which has been on the shelves for over two decades; which policies could have provided appropriate sexuality information to young learners.

Also, the government not investing in reproductive health and leaving the burden to donors, lack of appropriate information for the young girls contributing to early pregnancies.

Going forward, if we are to reverse this trend, let’s ensure that girls and young women remain in school for longer periods because whenever they drop out, they become idle and become prone to sexual abuse.