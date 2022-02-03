Torture:  Don’t normalise cruelty

Left: National Unity Platform mobiliser Samuel Masereka is aided to walk at the party headquarters in Kamokya, Kampala, on January 31, 2022. Right: A close-up of some of the scars and wounds on Mr Masereka’s feet. PHOTOS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Torture
  • Our view: We must stop impunity, and restore ethics in our security forces, leaders and state agents. Torture is unethical, it is illegal. 

The ruling National Resistance Movement has contributed greatly in keeping Ugandans informed about the country’s pre-1986 dark history. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.