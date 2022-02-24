Tough stance needed on destruction of property

Destruction of public infrastructure and the incessant attacks on critical public facilities will not be solved by fire brigade solutions.

The Energy and Mineral Development Ministry, for example, wants a total ban on the metal scrap business across the country due to the rampant vandalism of electricity infrastructure. The ban, if effected, will render many people unemployed and destitute yet there are reports to suggest that the vandals are well-organised and in some cases even armed.

In the last five years, more than 200 pylons, as well as other valuable electricity infrastructure worth billions of shillings have been vandalised across the country. Road signs along newly constructed roads are a target by individuals who deal in scrap material and other needs. The market is ready and, reportedly, very competitive.

Many road accidents, including fatal ones, can be attributed to the absence of these road signs that would alert motorists on speed limits or any dangers ahead.

A recent Auditor General’s Report, for instance, shows Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited -UETCL lost Shs500m in purchasing Galvanized Angle Bars to replace vandalised towers. It also incurred Shs1.5b in replacement costs on assorted transmission line items vandalized between 2017 and 2021.

Some acts of vandalism are so severe that they affect the quality of service distribution for utility companies and telecoms or the same are forced to hire expensive security to man their facilities, a cost incurred by the final consumer.

Reports indicate that an amendment of the Electricity Amendment Bill is in the offing and will include a deterrent penalty for the vandals of the electricity infrastructure, which include a fine of Shs1b and a jail term of not less than 10 years. This is a good start to prevent the country from spending billions repairing and replacing infrastructure damaged by vandalism and theft.

Government and its contractors should also consider underground cabling. There is also need to clearly identify and classify critical national infrastructure so that offenders are prosecuted and the facilities receive adequate protection.

Existing legislation should be implemented and where there is need, strengthened to prevent people from burning down important and essential infrastructure because this pulls the country backwards. Criminals need to know that there are serious consequences for such behaviour.