Tracking devices are a good idea but...

Going by the government’s plans, in a month’s time from now, the process of affixing tracking devices onto private, public vehicles, bikes and water vessels will kick off.

The fitting of these gadgets will be done at the expense of the owner. Justifying this move, government explains that the installation is to enable security forces respond with speed in incidents of insecurity and apprehend the suspected attackers to face the law.

This is a welcome move as it will go a long way in fighting crime in society most especially the rampant theft of cars as the would be thieves or attackers, will this time think twice before engaging in such crime.

According to the annual Police Crime and Traffic Report, a total of 880 cases of theft of motor vehicles were reported in 2020 compared to 1,147 cases in 2019, giving a 23.2 per cent decrease.

In the past, we have seen criminals attack citizens whether high profile with the latest being Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, or ordinary people and easily getting away with it.

However, even with all its advantages, this initiative has a number of downsides such as authorities using the same devise to evade citizens’ privacy by gathering information that might be used to their disadvantage, especially those with dissenting views.

We also can’t help but wonder whether these devices unlike the security cameras and many other innitiatives such as this will be optimally used to curb insecurity and solve more cases.

World over, there are opposing voices on affixing spy chips or digital license plates onto citizens’ cars over the cynicism of how privacy will be handled.

The Constitution, which is the supreme law of the country, calls for observation of citizens’ privacy.

With such a supreme law literally being encroached on, it is only a matter of time before concerned legal activists run to the Constitutional Court to try and shoot it down.

Going forward, if government wants to legitimise what seems like a good initiative, they should petition Parliament to come up with clear legislature to regulate the use of the data that will be obtained from citizens from these spy gadgets.

The same regulation should also favour citizens on how their data will be used to prevent invasion of privacy.