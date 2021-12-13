Treat doctors using right medicine, not sackings 

The ongoing feud between doctors and government took an ugly twist over the past few days with the latter issuing a summary sacking of the former if they do not return to their jobs immediately.

In the letter signed by Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services, medical interns who have been on strike for more than a month were notified that their arrears in salaries will be paid up to the time of the strike when the Ministry of Finance releases the funds.

Also, they are warned that they will not be signed off as having completed an internship since the next lot of interns are expected to report to hospitals in January. Interns have been asked to vacate hospitals.

In the same breath, the Association of Dentists and that of medical laboratory professionals have also given notice of strike over similar grievances.

However, no agreement has been reached with the government so far despite many meetings with the President, Ministry of Health officials, and Parliament.

There is a similar meeting with the Prime Minister this week. All this comes on the backdrop of promises by government to increase doctors’ salaries and benefits.

To show his fondness, President Museveni often refers to doctors and other scientists as ‘our’ or ‘my scientists’.

However, most of the commitments made to them have not been met. It is uncouth for the Ministry of Health to now turn around and sack them for demanding what is due to them.

Uganda’s health care budget is still small and heavily supported by donor aid. There are also insufficient medical workers we cannot afford to lose.

In fact, the doctor to patient ratio in Uganda is estimated at 1:25,725. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends for this ratio to be: one doctor to between 400 and 600 patients.

We cannot be the country with the luxury of sending some of our medical workers home or even losing any. The past two years have emphasised how sick our health care is as the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the pains.

Not even the huge budget cuts occasioned on all ministries, departments and agencies to support the health sector have lifted it from its abyss.

The sector needs equipment and better remuneration for doctors. This country still produces competent doctors with a sizable number leaving to work in places where they are valued.

Aware of this, President Museveni promised an increase in pay to end this brain drain. By sacking, the ministry is offering the wrong prescription.