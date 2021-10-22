Treat issue of outdated  tools at NIRA with urgency

By EDITOR More by this Author

News that up to 10 million applicants have not received their national identity cards (IDs) will be received by many Ugandans as accurate.

Outdated machines at the National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) and lack of funds to procure nine million cards is being blamed for the delay by the agency.

For a process that sometimes takes months, or even years, government needs to address the problems at Nira so that Ugandans can get or replace their IDs with ease. This is even more urgent because access to many services, both public and private, now require one to have an ID.

We are currently in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic that has so far infected more than 125,000 people and claimed at least 3,192 lives, on top of ravaging the economy. The only hope for us is to vaccinate if we are to protect people from the severity of the disease, and also have any hope of fully reopening the economy soon. But one has to have a national ID in order to get vaccinated. Technically, these 10 million Ugandans are ineligible for vaccination.

Then we have the elderly who have for long missed the monthly stipend under the Senior Citizens Grant for Empowerment (Sage) programme. Many senior citizens have been turned away because of errors on their IDs. Mistakes in capturing data of applicants has seen some elderly people registered as youth, and yet it takes months to have a simple correction made.

Needless to mention is the everyday inconveniences citizens go through because they have not received their IDs yet. It is almost impossible to make a transaction at a bank without them have your national identification number. Not to talk about the inability to own a mobile phone because you cannot buy a SIM-card without a national ID.

Therefore, the challenges at Nira need to be addressed with the urgency they deserve. Government needs to find the Shs60b Nira needs to procure identity cards equipment and the additional Shs70b to set up offices in selected districts.

In light of the challenges at Nira, government should suspend the requirement of national IDs for some essential services. As The Guardian in the UK reported in June, the ID scheme excludes nearly a third of Ugandans from healthcare and social services.

And when procuring new machines next time, those responsible should ensure that machines bought should be operational many years down the road, and that spare parts will be available.

Finally, this should give government chance to address the inefficiencies at Nira, be it mechanical or human. Because the agency has for years received bad reviews from the public when it comes to customer care.

