Treat Lamwaka, Ogwang like national assets

On Wednesday, Dr Alice Lamwaka, the principle researcher in the development of Gulu University’s Covilyce-1, a supportive Covid-19 treatment drug, revealed that she has been at the receiving end of threats issued through direct telephone calls and short text messages (SMS) from strangers who seem to have become increasingly desperate to take control of trade in the drug, which has proved effective even when it is still under development.

The situation has been aggravated by the fact that thugs made an attempt to break into the laboratories at Gulu University where the drug was developed. Dr Lamwaka, who now fears for her life, has appealed to the university to boost her personal security and that of the laboratory.

First, it is surprising that thugs continue to use registered mobile numbers to defraud and even threaten peaceful and useful citizens such as Dr Lamwaka. Looked at from a bigger picture, those threats against her are threats against Uganda.

An unsettled researcher who has to look over his or her shoulder all the time cannot possibly concentrate on making any serious innovation at a time when the country is showing signs that the scientific giant in it is finally coming out of its slumber.

But come think about it, was the mandatory registration of SIM cards with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) not meant to guard against such crimes? Why then do such practices continue? Who is sleeping on the job? Is it UCC, the mobile telephone service providers or police?

The need to provide her and the laboratory with extra security should not be a subject for debate. Dr Lamwaka and Prof Patrick Ogwang, the innovator of Covidex, another drug used as a supportive treatment for Covid-19, are national treasures.

In more developed countries such as the United States, Russia, China and much of Europe, scientists involved in research that is likely to change the story of generations are considered national assets. They are guarded very jealously. We should be guarding Dr Lamwaka and Prof Ogwang in much the same way.

And it should not be about personal security alone. We need to be addressing issues around their fiscal security. President Museveni has been talking about providing improved pay for scientists. We agree, but it should not be about salaries alone.

Uganda should be setting up a kitty to reward innovators like Dr Lamwaka and Prof Ogwang. Such a development would be sure to spur more research and innovations.

