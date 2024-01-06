Treat legislators and Parliament with honour

On Thursday the image of the 11th parliament slipped down to a new low when Mr Muwada Nkunyingi, the Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East who is also the Shadow minister for Foreign Affairs was ejected from Speke’s Resort Munyonyo where he had been invited to attend the conference of Speakers and President Officers of the Commonwealth.

We have not heard the Speaker, her Deputy, the Clerk to Parliament or any official in government come out to condemn this attack on Mr Muwadda, which is quite disturbing.

Failure to condemn such affronts has become the quintessence of our politics. Coming out against everything that is opposed to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) or cheering on in the face of injustices committed against the opposition has become the overwhelming political correctness.

People seem to be reluctant to think and do the right thing, but this is not an attack on the Kyadondo East legislator. It is an affront on the institution of parliament, democracy, free, speech the right to belong and associate. Above all, it is an attack on all of us.

It is incumbent upon all of us to work to stop the dangerous slide down the precipice that parliament is on. We just cannot afford to let it become the laughing stock that it is fast turning into. The ball is however much more in the court of the leadership of the NRM, the 11th Parliament and the parliamentary commission.

What sort of legacy does the leadership of the NRM want to leave? Is it one of a revolutionary organisation that arrogated itself the responsibility of returning to the country to democracy, the rule of law and respect for the rights of Ugandans only to end up violating and abusing the very things that it fought for?

The jury is not yet in, but there have been concerns that the NRM has been using the tyranny of numbers to achieve on its agenda even when it has not been necessarily good for Uganda.

What kind of legacy does the leadership of the 11th Parliament want to leave? Is it one of a team that used its newly found power to facilitate the abuse of democracy and rights violations and for self-aggrandizement? The jury is not yet in.