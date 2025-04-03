UEDCL: It is time to prove yourself

On Monday, Ugandans witnessed the handover of the power distribution role from Umeme, which has done it in the bigger part of Uganda for the last 20 years, to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL). The move was welcomed by many Ugandans, although some have been skeptical, wondering if UEDCL will deliver. Not that umeme was perfect. No, there have been gaps here and there, power outages, vandalism, power losses, delayed connections, corruption, non-response on emergency power needs, etc, but Ugandans are yearning for more and better.

UEDCL has managed distribution in some areas where Umeme was absent. Their distribution network and efficiency were fair, but they are now taking over a huge operation. Umeme had picked on the mantle of power distribution from UEDCL and took over even the employees. From just about 250,000 customers to more than 2.3 million, they can boast of success. From the loading of every other day in the late 1990s and early 2000s, to planned power shutdowns, they can afford to chestthump.

Generation did their part, and there is more power than Ugandans can consume. But there is also more demand for power, growing at a rate of 10 per cent per annum. There are more than 10 million households, and just above a million households, mainly in Kampala, connected to the power grid, leaving about 80 per cent in the dark or using solar and kerosene-fed lighting equipment. Urbanisation is growing at more than 6 per cent, and all these trading centres need power to boost their small scale production units and create employment for young people.

The cost of power has been hinged on how many people are consuming it, meaning the more people on the grid, the cheaper it will be. So, UEDCL’s job is cut out. They either deliver or disappoint. Ugandans are more skeptical when a government entity takes over such a huge task. They have been disappointed before. Uganda Electricity Board, the parent of UEDCL, had not much success to talk about. But some entities have surprised Ugandans. For example, when Face technologies left the processing of providing permits in Uganda, many people worried, but the successor company performed much more, with more efficiency than Face Technologies.