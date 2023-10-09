Uganda at 61: Let’s do better

Sixty-one years ago, on this day, Uganda’s first prime minister Apollo Milton Obote made these remarks in his inspiring speech on Uganda attaining Independence at Kololo Airstrip at midnight: “One of our first needs must be national unity. The narrow ambitions of a tribe, a sect, or a party must be subordinated to the greater needs of one complete Uganda.”

In Obote’s mind, Uganda’s path to Independence was paved with dreams of a brighter future, self-determination, and the promise of a nation where every citizen could thrive. These words ring true even today just as when Independence unshackled Uganda from British rule — a milestone that, in some cases, inspired the birth of other new nation-states across Africa and the world, freed from the yoke of colonialism.

Independent Uganda embarked upon a new journey, imbued with the vision of its freedom fighters and a mission set on course by the 92 members of the National Assembly, who worked on its first Constitution.

There have been significant achievements — economic growth, poverty reduction, increased education, improved health and healthcare services, some infrastructure development, improved technology and agricultural advancements, among others.

Perhaps one other outstanding milestone Uganda has attained is her role on the global stage. In recent years, Uganda has played an active role in regional and international affairs, strengthening diplomatic ties and participating in peacekeeping missions, contributing to peace and stability not just within our borders but also across the continent.

There have also been missteps and failings — corruption, healthcare and education gaps, income inequality, infrastructure gaps, environmental degradation, human rights challenges, and inability to peacefully transfer of power from one government to another, to mention but a few.

While we have witnessed both the aforementioned successes and setbacks, it is crucial that we focus on the accomplishments that have shaped our nation while we strive to get better at our shortcomings.

On this Independence Day, let us rededicate ourselves to the vision of our founding fathers and mothers — a Uganda where every citizen enjoys freedom, prosperity, and equal opportunities. Let us strive for a more inclusive and equitable society, where the gains of our progress are felt by all Ugandans, regardless of their background and status.