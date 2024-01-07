Uganda should start now to gain from cricket’s success

Its less than six months to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, a biennial Twenty20 International (T20I) tournament contested by men’s national teams and organised by International Cricket Council (ICC).

It is scheduled to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to 29.

It will be the first ICC World Cup tournament to feature matches played in the United States.

The tournament will be contested by 20 teams, an expansion from 16 teams at the 2022 tournament. This is the first time that Canada, Uganda, and the United States have qualified for the T20 World Cup.

One of the biggest stories of the upcoming tournament will definitely be Uganda regardless of the result.

This small and beautiful country is the ultimate minnow of the global game in whatever way you look at it. For many, this is going to be the first time they ever hear of the game of cricket being played here.

When the national team – the Cricket Cranes – qualified last year, there was a buzz generated by fans of the gentleman’s game. We need to rekindle that now and carry it into the next five months and beyond. This is an opportunity too good.

This sport, often referred to as elite, currently has no ground since their eternal home – the Lugogo cricket oval – is more renowned for concerts. The oval will not be there in years to come as the entire place is going to be redeveloped into an ultramodern sports complex. Where cricket will go is still an open-ended question. This past, Uganda learnt who their opposition will be.

New Zealand, hosts West Indies, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea were placed in group C along with Uganda.

Events like draws are supposed to create a huge buzz but with the exception of a graphic shared by ICC and later Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), it provided no traction.

This is the time for UCA to go into overdrive with merchandising and attracting the corporate world.

Where is the government? The Ministry of Education and Sports ought to be at the forefront to ensure that this is for Uganda, not just the warriors who compete with bat and ball. The Ministry of Tourism and its agency – the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) – should almost act like they own this team.

The 2022 edition of this tournament generated 6.65 billion views across all ICC platforms. A total of 3.95 billion hours of the event was watched, including 365 million viewing hours on digital streaming platforms. Do we smell the coffee now?