Ugandans beware, Covid-19 is real

According to the latest Covid-19 update, Uganda has registered 27,766 cases and 224 reported deaths. However, most of these cases are still infected as only about a third or 9,826 have recovered.

In the last month, we have seen a tripling in infections and numerous suspicious deaths.

Last week, it was reported that Uganda had entered stage four of the pandemic, where community infections have become rampant. It is, therefore, shocking when under these circumstances, a fully-fledged concert with international artistes, is hosted in Uganda as was done on Saturday night.

It is even more shocking that there is ambivalence about the danger this show poses to our health.

Police who have not come out of the incident covered in glory, in a classic case of shutting the barn door after the horse has bolted, arrested the artistes involved and the organisers.

When we look back one day, that event could be found to be a “super spreader”.

One of the reasons the Covid-19 pandemic has swept across the world so fast this year is because the coronavirus spreads twice as fast as the virus that causes common flu.

It does not help too that Covid-19 has proven more fatal.

Our health system is buckling under the weight of treating the infected. New cases of people in critical condition are being turned away. It is safe to say we have not seen death like this since the height of the HIV/Aids pandemic in the 1980s.

Even worse, people suffering other ailments are being turned away because Intensive Care Units (ICU) are packed to the brim.

But unlike HIV/Aids, which you can take a personal decision to stay safe, with Covid-19, your neighbour’s irresponsibility can cause you to be infected despite your own best efforts.

Now more than ever before in our history, we need to be individually responsible as a way to safeguard the whole society. It was not well thought out that the Saturday concert was allowed to go on, but it was also unwise that hundreds of people turned up for the concert. Picture evidence shows there was no social distancing or wearing of masks during the event.

Now with the festive season fast approaching, people should be cautious as they plan to travel to their villages for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

It is important that we all be uncompromising in observing the standard operating procedure (SOPs), including washing your hands, wearing masks in public, and social distancing.

