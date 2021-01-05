Ugandans need to  be assured of peace

By Editor More by this Author

One of the issues President Museveni highlighted in his end of year address to the nation is security. Mr Museveni raised the issue because Ugandans have in the last few months been treated to scenes of brutality at the hands of police and other security agencies, protests and killings.

One could say this wave of brutality started around the time the lockdown was instituted to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The decision was necessary. However, some of the methods the security agencies used were so brutal and uncalled for.

People who felt they needed to come to town to trade in order to survive were roughed up, beaten, or violently dispersed. In some cases, their wares were destroyed or confiscated by security agencies.

Some people who found themselves caught up away from their homes beyond the curfew time for one reason or another, were indiscriminately beaten up by local defence Unit (LDU) personnel. Many, unfortunately, were shot at leaving some dead.

The situation has escalated during the ongoing presidential campaigns. November 18 and 19 were dark days as protests ensued across the country following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, in Luuka District.

The protests left 54 people dead. Moreover, some of the victims whose lives were cut short due to the protests had nothing to to with it.

The past few weeks have seen presidential candidates and journalists get arrested, brutalised, detained or “restrained,” and harassed by the Police and army. If the police and sister security agencies that expected to secure our lives and property are harming us, who then should citizens turn to for protection?

In his address cited above, the President said police had a weakness and therefore, he had deployed in Kampala highly trained soldiers who had been fighting rebels previously.

Mr Museveni also said security people were behind the death of former national boxing champion Isaac Ssenyange, alias Zebra Mando, and he was investigating to ascertain what exactly happened.

While the President has the right to redistribute resources as he deems fit, questions about the issue of the “weak” police that the President raises, should be asked and answers provided.

If indeed the police have a weakness, how then are citizens expected to feel safe? How can we trust that the police can do their duty of protecting the population and their property? These are some of the challenges for which citizens need urgent assurance if they are to have a sense of security.

