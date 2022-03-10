Unique approach needed for boda boda crime

In the recent past, there have been several disturbing incidents of violent crime committed by gangs riding on motorcycles. These few are by no means isolated incidents but they signal an increase in frequency, given that they have occurred in quick succession.

The way the crimes are committed also speaks of a higher level of coordination and planning, given the number of perpetrators involved, in some cases more than 10. In such instances, a single victim does not stand a chance. Another key trait of these crimes as rightly noted by the Police, is the lack of action from passersby, whether motorists or other traffic. This is possibly a sign of how sophisticated and dangerous these criminals are perceived to be, to the extent that no one dares to intervene at a crime scene. This particular trait has been notable in several ride-by murders whereby the attackers were heavily armed and created such havoc and terror that no one dared to pursue them in spite of having paralysed an area for long spells.

It is with a similar kind of impunity that these gangs now strike such fear among the public that they manage to subdue their victims and get away from the scene untouched and in no visible hurry, confident that the plan is executed to completion.

Several arrests have been made and the street cameras, both public and privately owned have played a key role in at least exposing the methods employed in carrying out these crimes and possibly even leading police to some of the perpetrators. However, given the increasingly daring nature of these attacks, more is needed in the way of deterrents to signal to any other would-be muggers and robbers that this kind of crime will not be tolerated.

Part of the solution lies in implementing the long promised reorganization plan for boda bodas in the city. This involves registration and issuance of permits, among others. Besides that, given the high number of motorcyclists in the city, the cyclists are a formidable group that can be a force for good or harbour elements of instability if left unchecked.