Us, not US, should save our country

Bishop Zac Niringiye signs on a banner during the launch of the campaign against electoral fraud in Kampala on Monday. The event was also attended by (L-R) the Chief Executive Officer of Human Rights Network Uganda, Mr Mohammed Ndifuna, Sheikh Muhammed Katuramu and Fr Masembe. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

The issue: Electoral fraud

Our view:  Nonetheless, It is never too late for us, as compatriots, to seize chance for political and electoral dialogue to sort out our mess, and not warrant external forces to do it for us.

We don’t require the United States of America, but ourselves, to save our country from the cyclic afflictions of electoral fraud and violence. But our cries with every election have become singsongs that are attracting sharper rejoinders from foreigners, more than from us; the afflicted.

