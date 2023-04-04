Use Holy Week for self-reflection

Christians across the globe marked Palm Sunday with the symbolic waving of palm leaves to remember Jesus’ triumphant entry to Jerusalem.

The day officially kicked off the Holy Week, which climaxes with the killing of Jesus on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

On Sunday, church leaders across the country called for peace, love, forgiveness and tolerance during the season.

One such was Rev Emanuel Elianu, who during a sermon at St Peter’s Cathedral in Soroti City, asked the congregation to practice the spirit of love without attaching strings to it.

“When you cease to have money or offer money when needed, people start to distance themselves from you,” he said.

Rev Elianu’s message, just like many other church leaders on Sunday, points to one basic element – the need to reflect on our personal lives and do the right thing to those we share life with.

Christians celebrate Easter as a joyous holiday because it represents the fulfillment of the prophecies of the Old Testament and God’s eternal plan for all of humankind. The season symbolizes the defeat of death and the hope of salvation through Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

In essence, the season is the most important holiday in the Church calendar because it marks the death of Jesus for mankind’s sins – the foundational tenet of the Christian faith.

We urge all Ugandans – Christians on otherwise – to use the season to reflect on their deeds.

We also ask those in leadership positions to use the period to audit their vows to serve Ugandans, and use the opportunity to shun corruption, abuse of office, and greed, among other vices.

We also would like to use this space to ask the government to ensure security of Ugandans and their property at Easter as many will engage in merrymaking across the week.

To those travelling upcountry to join their loved ones for the season, we remind them to observe road discipline and check vehicles before hitting the road.

Finally, we would like to reiterate the seven issues Jesus stressed on the cross, which continue to guide us in the faith because he forgave his enemies, forgave the thief, and cried out to God, and declared the end of His earthly life.

· Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.

· Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.

· Woman, behold, thy son! Behold, thy mother!

· My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?

· I thirst.

· It is finished.

· Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit.

From the Nation Media Group Uganda, we wish all of you a happy Holy Week and Easter season.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.