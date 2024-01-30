Use rational management to right food chain wrongs

It has been excruciatingly obvious for some time that diseases threaten to send Uganda’s livestock industry into some kind of existential panic. Now new empirical evidence captures the intolerable damage being caused, with the aggregate annual direct and indirect loss estimated at more than $1.1 billion. That works out to about Shs4.1 trillion.

Tick-borne animal challenges, with East Coast Fever at the vanguard of the pain points, have proven an implacable adversary. The continued presence of multi-acaricide resistant ticks on Ugandan farms forms yet another haunting subtext that cannot be wished away.

At any rate, these problems left unaddressed will ensure that the livestock industry’s aspirations—and indeed those of the country—suffer a telling setback.

Yet one of Uganda’s worst kept secrets is the dearth of adequate veterinary health resources. The limited technical resources can be traced back to dwindling finances. This has rendered the country vulnerable to not just vectors but also all sorts of emerging diseases known to prosper on farms where intensified livestock operations take place.

Sadly, state actors running the rule over the agriculture docket have moved at walking pace when it comes to joining the dots. Consequently, the country’s agricultural research has slanted more towards improving yields and productivity. We argue that it should not. As a matter of fact, it is imperative that responsible authorities be mindful of the intersection of the health of people, animals, and the environment.

With the increasing demand for meat, milk, and—in the case of poultry farming—eggs, you can understand why vectors on Ugandan farms have state actors running scared. But we also reckon that they should be alive to diseases associated with the food chain.

The recent anthrax outbreak that kept beef off the Christmas menus of some Ugandan households teems with handy lessons. The outbreak illuminated the lack of veterinary staff, surveillance, and other tools required to control diseases that come with more intensive cattle farming in the country.

Currently, the tentacles of foot-and-mouth disease have spread to 40 districts and counting. The virus is known to have zoonotic potential, with humans afflicted by an ailment that resembles mild influenza.

It therefore goes without saying that institutional arrangements in Uganda have to be reconsidered. The overwhelming evidence is that the country could do with systems-based thinking and new multidisciplinary approaches. The aforementioned changes are certainly needed to strike a much-needed trade-off between agriculture’s benefits (i.e. food) and risks (i.e. disease).

The key question is whether such rational management is well within the reach of players in Uganda’s agriculture sector. What is not in doubt is that such management is needed if anything because of the multiple burdens of diseases and other complexities that dare to rear an ugly head on farms in the country.

