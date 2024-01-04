UWA changes must not mask permit probe

Not long ago in this nation, the Head of State vowed strong political action in the wake of an embarrassment of its kind. His ministers had been caught red-handed with iron sheets meant for needy persons in Karamoja. Some had them at their schools, others at piggery projects.

But save for what is now the biggest judicial white elephant when a couple of the culprits were ‘prosecuted’, nothing has been done. Even those charged remain in office, drawing taxpayers sweat in salaries and even being involved in more mabaati undertakings. In that shroud of total abuse of political will to fight graft in this nation, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has dispensed with a semblance of action. The wildlife authority has transferred several staff, with reports suggesting a targeted move to reshuffle persons accused of involvement in a multi-billion-shilling gorilla permit scandal that hit the agency mid-last year.

An expose in September last year revealed that UWA employees were printing fake gorilla trekking permits and issuing them to unsuspecting tourists. UWA moved fast. It suspended more than a dozen suspects and ordered a probe.

And, in the latest reshuffle, the authority has left the fate of a senior accountant of Bwindi Conservation Area, where the gorilla permit fraud was detected, at sea. Also, all the accounts clerks of Bwindi Conservation Area have been affected in the shake-up. The Monitor reported yesterday that disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing against those implicated, and that many may never regain their jobs at the authority.

It is commendable that UWA has taken action. This is the kind of stance that if political heads had taken on the endless trail of corruption, a light at the end of the tunnel would flicker for the taxpayers to sigh.

However, these changes appear to mask investigations into the fraud with dire consequences. It is true UWA’s stance against this corruption scandal will restore confidence in the authority and serve some bit of deterrence. Yet is it also possible that the Authority could just be looking at shoring up the lost confidence without tackling the real issue.

Already, it had been reported that investigations at the police Criminal Investigations Directorate and the forensic audit by the Auditor General ordered by the minister of tourism, wildlife and antiquities have stalled. There were allegations that some files at CID had been stolen by unknown people. Police denied the allegations.