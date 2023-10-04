Vaccine will enhance fight against malaria

It is great news that the Ministry of Health is gearing up to adopt and roll out the new globally approved malaria vaccine. The R21-Matrix M is the second global Malaria vaccine, which the ministry plans to rollout next year as part of the wider immunisation schedule. Efforts towards reduction of the malaria burden are a welcome move.

Malaria is a leading cause of death worldwide and it poses special danger to pregnant mothers and children under five.

According to the health sector performance report 2021-2022, malaria is a leading cause of death in the country, killing 16 Ugandans daily.

If we are to remain on course for the prevention of maternal and infant deaths, malaria prevention needs not only to remain a priority but efforts must be made to intensify the fight against the spread of malaria.

While it is an exciting development to have a vaccine, it is prudent to keep all the other prevention measures in place, such as distribution and emphasis on use of bednets, clearing of mosquito breeding grounds, among others.

Despite the great strides made in the reduction of malaria, reducing transmission from 42 per cent in 2009 to 9 per cent in 2018, according to the Severe malaria observatory, Uganda had the third highest burden of disease globally at 5.1 per cent and seventh highest level of death at 3.2 per cent.

It is reported that there is stable, perennial transmission of malaria in 95 per cent of the country. With the situation as it is, it calls for a sustained effort on all fronts and one that reaches across the country to address any lapses in prevention.

In addition, awareness programmes and community monitoring mechanisms to identify loopholes and keep the population up-to-date on prevention and management strategies is desirable.