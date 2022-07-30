Vigilance will be key in defeating monkeypox

A week ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound.

More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in 72 countries. Five people have been known to have succumbed to the disease.

In Uganda, health experts have been busy. Coming on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic – that affected close to 170,000 Ugandans and claimed about 3,600 others – that Ugandan health professionals were credited for handling well to keep the cases and deaths low, government is trying to stay ahead of any monkeypox outbreak.

Although there have been a number of scares, Uganda has not registered any monkeypox case. But this does not mean there should be room for complacency. Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng says government is treating monkeypox as a serious problem because Uganda borders the Democratic

Republic of Congo (DRC) which has been having cases of monkeypox for the last 10 years.

And this week government’s preparedness was boosted with WHO giving the green light to three laboratories to perform tests. Previously samples were flown to South Africa for testing.

Coming out of two waves of Covid-19, both government and the citizenry are better prepared and more vigilant to face monkeypox. Our appeal is that as government improves its capacity to deal with a monkeypox outbreak, the responsibility rests on the individuals too.

Monkeypox starts manifesting with flu-like symptoms, fever, headache and shortness of breath. After around two weeks, the skin rash appears on some parts of the body, usually the head and hands. The rash eventually turns into blisters filled with pus, according to information from the WHO.

Experts have outlined some measures to help reduce the spread of monkeypox. These include not touching an infected person’s rash, body fluid, or sharing of clothing and bedding. Monkeypox can also be spread through tiny droplets from kissing and cuddling.

To avoid close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, people are advised to wear gloves and face masks when taking care of an infected person. Even their soiled clothes should be handled with care.

And as was the case during Covid-19 peaks, always wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitiser.

The good news is that most people can be treated at home through self-isolation in a ventilated room, taking painkillers for the pain and fever, and by maintaining good hydration.