Watch what you eat to fight obesity

This week, authorities in Kampala released statistics on obesity in the city. According to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), half of Kampala’s women and one‑fifth of its men are now classified as overweight or obese. Childhood obesity rates have doubled in the past five years.

Speaking at an event to encourage people to consume more vegetables, Martha Nakyagaba, KCCA’s nutrition focal person, highlighted the link between poor diets and rising cases of diseases. KCCA and partners’ drive could not be timelier because of the growing public health challenge.

Obesity causes significant health risks, which, if left unattended to, increase the chances of developing serious conditions like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a health risk.

A body mass index (BMI) of more than 25 is considered overweight, and more than 30 is considered obese. In 2019, an estimated five million non-communicable disease (NCD) deaths were caused by higher-than-optimal BMI.

And the trend, according to WHO, is worrying. Rates of overweight and obesity continue to grow in adults and children. Many may not be aware that they are obese. Experts say the most widely used method to check if you have a healthy weight is body mass index – a measure of whether you have a healthy weight for your height – and excess body fat, especially around the abdomen.

That this same space has been used to highlight the problem of stunting and under‑nutrition in some rural areas goes on to show that obesity is mainly an urban problem. Stakeholders should, therefore, come together to find out the source of the problem and how it can be addressed.

But the onus is on us as individuals to watch what we eat. In the fast-paced city life, many are tempted to go for foods that are affordable and readily available. Many times, these are fast foods that we get at the roadside, 24-hour restaurants, and our workplaces.

Experts recommend having a lot of vegetables. The average Ugandan consumes just 45 grams of vegetables daily, which is well below the 200 grams recommended by WHO.

“The best way to reduce calorie intake is to fill your stomach with bulk—vegetables provide fibre and essential micronutrients with minimal energy,” says Alex Bambona, the assistant commissioner for Food and Nutrition Security at the Ministry of Agriculture. Also, we appeal to you to always exercise.

Regular physical activity is crucial for preventing and managing obesity as it helps burn calories, build muscle, and improve overall health.