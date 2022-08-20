We all need to play our part in handling waste

A common sight around Kampala suburbs after a downpour is solid waste washed on the roads. From the sight to the smell, it is messy.

The empty plastic bottles, polythene bags and sewerage that litter the community are products of urbanisation with little effort by leaders and a citizenry that has no discipline.

The end result is pollution and flooding, a common sight around Kampala other urban centres around the country.

A few years ago, town, municipal and city councils used to collect and dispose of rubbish.

There used to be rubbish collection points around most urban areas where the council trucks would then collect them.

But over the years things have changed and this function has been outsourced to private companies.

These companies are more organised and efficient in collecting the waste, but the money they charge is not affordable to all.

The result is a section of the population that has failed to dispose of their waste properly and has resorted to dumping it by the roadside, into drainage channels and on wetlands.

This week, the Republic of Korea and other partners injected Shs38.2b in a project to improve waste management in the Great Kampala Metropolitan area for the next one year.

Kampala Capital City Authority also recently announced that they purchased land for developing a new landfill in Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District, to replace the one at Kiteezi which is said to have exceeded its capacity and needs to be closed.

This is among the efforts that leaders and other stakeholders are making to improve the situation, but none of this will succeed if the public does not embrace the fact that they have a big task in keeping the environment clean.

From the driver who throws out an empty mineral water bottle from a moving car, to the person who dumps rubbish by the roadside or those that ease themselves in polythene bags – the so-called flying toilets – and throw them on a neighbour’s roof, we all have a role to play in protecting our environment.

Decision makers need to make sure that all sectors of the society are taken care of in terms of rubbish disposal. If it is not feasible to maintain garbage containers at corners of communities anymore, then provide affordable means for people to dispose of their garbage.