We all need to support IGG to fight corruption

This week, Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya released her bi-annual report to Parliament.

As usual, the Uganda Police Force appeared on the list of most corrupt institutions, including several local governments, with Kampala and Wakiso districts registering the most complaints of corruption made against them over the last 18 months.

Among the 10 most corrupt agencies of government, the Finance ministry was placed third behind police. It was closely followed by the Ministry of Lands, and universities/tertiary institutions, respectively.

Corruption is a very big problem that has eaten into the moral fabric of the country. It is widespread and is practiced in many sectors, including the Judiciary, education, health, among others.

Ms Kamya says her office is trying to turn the tide against the vice that costs Uganda at least Shs9 trillion annually.

Over the years, Ugandans have been treated to big corruption scandals such as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, pension, Global Fund and Gavi Fund scandals. The latest is the misappropriation of iron sheets meant for Karamoja, a scandal that sucked in the most powerful people in the land.

Although only corruption cases involving the most powerful make it to the news, the vice goes on quietly at all levels, right from schools and health centres, to the public and private sector.

Overtime, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has tried to put in place measures to curb the vice. A number of institutions have been put in place to ensure the country overcomes the fight that has put Uganda among the most corrupt countries in the world.

There is a fully fledged court to handle corruption-related cases, and several institutions such as the IGG, committees of Parliament, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, among others.

But these do not seem to be enough. We need to see political will from the Executive if we are to come any close to fighting the vice. In the case of ministers implicated in the iron sheets scandal, they should have stepped aside to let investigations go on. But they are still in Cabinet.

The IGG has persistently decried the late release of funds and understaffing in her office. This office needs to be fully facilitated because the cost of corruption is felt by every Ugandan.

Finally, Ugandans need a mindset change to realise that corruption is bad. Many people offer or ask for bribes every day to the extent that corruption has become a lifestyle.

We are glad that Ms Kamya is focusing her attention on mobilising Ugandans to own the war against corruption, and have a mindset change towards the evil. She needs all our support, including from the Executive.

