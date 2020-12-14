We can’t afford laxity as Covid-19 ravages country

By Editor More by this Author

On December 8, the Ministry of Health daily Covid-19 update showed that 1,199 people had tested positive in a single day. The record figure is more than what the country had recorded in more than four months since the disease was first registered in the country in mid-March.

That evening, a presidential candidate posted on social media after pulling off a massive crowd: “This is history in the making! [The people have spoken] loud and clear, they want change. Thank you brothers and sisters for the massive welcome.”

Unfortunately, Covid-19 feeds on crowds. Where thousands congregate without following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the results can be tragic. With Uganda now experiencing Stage 4 of the pandemic -- where spread is practically uncontrollable and there are many major clusters of infection all over the country -- it is tragic that politics has pushed the gains made in containing the pandemic to the footnotes of public concerns.

You can imagine the message people seeking to lead are sending when the majority of the candidates vying for political offices do not even wear a face mask. That some politicians have already succumbed to Covid-19 in the last two months and others are battling in Intensive Care Units of hospitals around the country appears to mean nothing to others.

At a time the country is registering an average of 600 positive cases per day, a time when communities are experiencing deaths at an alarming rate, the country urgently needs to revisit SOPs. And this is at the basic individual level.

Campaign rallies aside, there is practically no adherence to SOPs in many crowded public places like downtown Kampala. Private parties attended by multitudes are happening at various entertainment centres and private homes.

This is not different – if not worse – than the campaign rallies that are time bound.

As of December 10, Uganda had recorded 220 deaths and 26,369 infections. If the statistics are not enough to get you grabbing that mask and putting up every guard you can, must you first be dragged to hospitals and shown how overwhelmed they are with patients?

It is the responsibility of those vying for political offices to ensure that the crowds they celebrate at their rallies are alive and able to go and vote on January 14. It is also our individual responsibility to stop organising and attending parties where observance of SOPs is practically impossible.

Those who truly want votes must not sacrifice them at the table of ‘politics of crowds.’ During the tipping point of this devastating virus, it is healthier to traverse the country barefoot than without a face mask.

