We don’t have to lose people every time it rains

On Monday morning, Julius Ibrahim Baguma, a boda boda rider, left his home like many other people in Kampala going to make a living.

Little did he know that the rain that would pound the city later that afternoon would cut short the life of a young man with big dreams. Baguma, who had only arrived in Kampala a month ago from Kitagwenda District, was washed away by fast-moving water as he tried to navigate through the floods.

A day later, 20-year-old Ibrahim Lukwago drowned during a downpour in Najjanankumbi, Entebbe Road. The deceased, who was working with his father Musa Ssekiziyivu at Nakasero Market, left early on that fateful day.

Mr Ssekiziyivu says he was shocked to receive a call moments later that his son, who was on his way home, had been washed away by floods during the Tuesday afternoon rain.

Sadly, this week’s tragic events in Kampala are not the first. In fact, Ugandans have become accustomed to these tragic stories whenever the rains start.

Only last week, at least 15 people were killed in Kasese District following landslides caused by heavy rain in Rukooki Sub-county. Majority of the victims were mothers and children.

Last month, at least 24 people died in Mbale City after two rivers burst their banks following heavy rainfall. People were left counting loses after homes and businesses were submerged.

Unfortunately, these are the kinds of stories that dominate Uganda’s media during the rainy season. And with more rainfall activity expected in Eastern, West Nile, Acholi, Lango and Karamoja regions, according to the Uganda National Meteorological Authority’s outlook for the October-November-December season, one can only expect more loss.

But together we can work towards minimising the loss of both property and lives. The different stakeholders, including government and the citizenry, have a role to play.

Urban authorities can, for instance, start by ensuring that all manholes are covered. A walk down some streets in Kampala, for instance, will reveal to you manholes that could easily be concealed during a flood.

Then those responsible should also ensure that barriers are erected around bridges and areas where water flows. This could give one chance to have something to hold on to in that desperate moment of being swept by running water.

Also, people in disaster-prone areas have to be relocated immediately. They are sitting on a time bomb since some areas are projected to receive more than average rainfall.

To the ordinary person, unless you really have to move, please stay wherever you are until the rain stops and flooding subsides. Delaying your journey could just be the reason you live another day.

