We have betrayed our children’s education

The teachers we need for the education we want. That was the theme guiding commemoration of World Teachers Day yesterday. Even though it was globally shared, the underlying reasoning carries a very specific message for Uganda’s government. It asks many questions about our erratic public policy on the all too important education sector.

Of itself, the theme calls for introspection on how we have (mis)treated the (mis)education of our children, and the resulting dire consequences for the country’s human resource development. We have compromised on quality education and now have to deal with a large army of functional illiterates: people who went to school but did not muster the literacy to translate the reading, writing and calculation skills taught into everyday practice.

On almost all fronts, we have returned a poor scorecard. We have fallen short on funding requirements, curtailing teacher recruitment, hence the imperative embedded in the theme to reverse teacher shortages.

This country is muddling along with a large teacher-pupil/student ratio, which limits critical one-on-one interactions between teachers and their charges.

We have fallen short by paying [arts] teacher salaries which cannot match the high cost of living. We have betrayed our children; condemned them to studying in pathetic conditions; in derelict classrooms or out in the open under trees, and usually without access to vital learning materials.

We have turned a blind eye to the law which provides for regulation of educational institutions, allowing private schools to get away with out-of-control tuition fees. We are violating our children’s constitutional right to quality education by making it only accessible to those who can afford the high cost private schooling.

And so, as a country, we have betrayed Uganda’s signature of the UN’s Agenda 2030, particularly the position under Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 calling for inclusive and quality education.

We are a point where the government’s perennial excuses about a tight budget is difficult to swallow. People ask; how can you not have money to recruit more teachers and pay them well, and yet you are repeatedly profligate in spending on questionable political projects?

More than a decade ago, African countries adopted a UN-sponsored education for all framework dubbed the ‘Dakar Declaration 2000’. Uganda committed to that aspiration whose bedrock was an undertaking to progress budgetary allocations to education. It is depressing that instead of working towards achieving the universal benchmark, Uganda is going backwards. This financial year, the proportion of the education sector budget dropped from 8.54 percent to 7.91 percent, which was drastic.

Yesterday’s commemoration shouldn’t fade away as just another ritual. Government must meet Uganda’s desperate need for sensible investment in the education we want.