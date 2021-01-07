We have big task putting right pre-election wrongs

By Editor More by this Author

With just a week to election day, the list of things that have gone wrong in the political and legal space of the country appear to grow by the day.

Many complaints have been raised by and against the Electoral Commission, matters which should not be left hanging after the conclusion of the General Election on January 14.

Today, it may be too late to correct some of the system ills as we set go to the polls, but soon afterwards, there should be an audit to ascertain what worked and what didn’t. It is incumbent upon the citizens and the legal fraternity to demand strict electoral reforms in order to avoid a recurrence of many of the clashes and accusations levelled at the electoral system.

Five years is not a long time and if left unaddressed, we may find ourselves in a worse place the next time around. The journey to the 2021 elections has exposed glaring loopholes in the separation of mandates between the electoral body and the security forces.

Lawlessness should have no place in this country before, during or after elections. We should prepare to make reforms that are desperately needed in regard to enforcement of rules and regulation and regulations in the country. There is need for justice for citizens whose rights have been violated during this election season.

Indeed, the public looks to the Judiciary to provide and make accessible avenues for justice to be delivered and in good time. Instituting a commission of inquiry might be in order, not only for the sake of reconciliation, but also to examine crimes committed during the campaign process, and findings made public.

Government has promised to carry out investigations into election-related crimes, including killing of people, to that extent, therefore, the media and the Legislature, owe the public the duty to follow up these inquiries so that they do not end up like many other investigations in the past, whose findings remain unknown to date.

The various arms of government have a big task to restore faith among members of the public that they are not only relevant, but also effective in delivering the much needed services and that they do this as stipulated in the Constitution of Uganda.

As the election day fast approaches and we prepare to perform our civic duty of casting the ballot, we cannot ignore the fact that we are operating in a space that has, at best, been challenged by a majority of players.