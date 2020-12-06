We hope many will emulate you, Muzaata

The straight-talking Muslim cleric Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte died on Friday and was buried yesterday in Kigoogwa, Wakiso District.

Muzaata was arguably the most outspoken cleric at the time of his death. He often cried out that Muslims – who he was charged with evangelising – were not at par with the rest of Ugandans of other religions when it came to appointment to public service positions, among other things.

He also demanded accountability of the government, insisting that conclusive investigations should be done into the killings of Muslim clerics years ago.

In advocating what he thought to be true, Muzaata was fearless and relentless, not ever caring whether it was the President or police boss or whoever he was addressing. He called it many names but he struggled for social justice in a number of respects.

At the funeral service for the late Sheikh Anas Kaliisa – the last public function Muzaata presided over exactly a month before his death – the cleric gave an opportunity for presidential aspirants Robert Kyagulanyi, Mugisha Muntu and Henry Tumukunde to speak to the mourners.

Muzaata remarked that he would let the presidential hopefuls speak at the funeral because they had been denied opportunity to speak to voters in other fora.

He said the authorities should let whoever wanted to compete for leadership speak to the people to enable the voters make informed choices.

At the burial of Sheikh Kaliisa in Ntungamo a day later, Muzaata directed his words at government officials present, asking them to let all presidential hopefuls access the voters.

Referring to Mr Kyagulanyi, who was in attendance dressed like an Arab, Muzaata remarked that the authorities had through their highhandedness forced the presidential candidates to “dress like Hamas” to disguise and get to the burial venue.

It is hard to recount all that Muzaata said in his colourful speeches in sermons, which the bullish giant of a man that he was delivered in his deep, loud voice. But there are important lessons to learn from his life and actions.

One important point to pick out of his service is that religious leaders should speak up against what they see as excesses committed by those in power since by the nature of their training and service they are supposed to be neutral and serve everyone. Sheikh Muzaata lived true to this requirement.

During times of trial as Uganda is currently going through, religious leaders like Muzaata – rare as they are – are very important. We hope many will emulate him.