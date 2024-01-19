We mourn Cecilia Ogwal; political giant, true patriot

We join the rest of Uganda in mourning the passing of Imat Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, 78. A rare breed of politician, businesswoman and true patriot.

The Iron Lady, as we came to know her during an eventful 40-year political career, has been a trailblazer in Uganda’s politics, setting the pace for the long and ongoing fight against those who would want to install a dictatorship in this beautiful motherland we call home.

We shall remember Cecilia Ogwal’s courageous and unrelenting opposition to the nefarious Article 269 which had been stuffed into the 1995 Constitution -- with the most unfortunate intention of killing our nation’s aspirations to be a true pluralistic and democratic polity. We salute her for the priceless contribution she made as secretary general of the Uganda Peoples Congress party in the fight against state-inspired violence against political opponents.

The death of the Dokolo Woman MP comes at a critical time, a time when every well-meaning Ugandan should be interested in the political transition project. Uganda has never had a peaceful transfer of power from one leader to the next, which is sad. We have a collective duty to change the trend of blood-stained entry and exit into State House.

There are those who are pushing an insidious plot to manipulate political processes so as to advance for their selfish and destructive interests. We owe it to the memory of Ms Ogwal to ensure that they fail in their machinations.

Imat Ogwal for long believed in the possibility of a Uganda where the rule of law prevailed. She was a giant among those who stood up against tyranny, especially in Parliament where gunmen wanted to impose their will on the people. Uganda will miss her dedication. She soldiered on even when her health was failing. Her courage is a true testament to the content of her character as a ‘statesman’.

She was part of a dying breed of politicians who understood that Uganda belongs to all of us, transcending the parochial and self-interested whims of myopic political sycophants. The fates unfortunately have not allowed her to witness the fulfilment of those dreams for a law-abiding state where our inherent human rights and political freedoms are sacrosanct.

Of course, like every human being, Imat Ogwal was not without blemish. She had her flaws both in her private and public life. This is an unavoidable part of the human condition. However, we must dwell on what she stood for at the height of her political activism: defending the right of every Ugandan to participate in the governance of their country, the right to politick in peace, the right to leave under the rule of law in dignity, and the right to be free from political persecution.