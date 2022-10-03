We must confront lawlessness in Uganda

What happens when you can’t tell the difference between criminals and lawful security agents of the state?

More than 48 hours after a Pakistani businessman was kidnapped by gunmen in military fatigue in Kireka, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District in broad daylight, it is hard to tell whether they were random criminals or security operatives gone rogue.

What we know, according to the police, is that the man, who was taken as the public looked on helplessly, was robbed of his personal possessions and later dumped on Mukono-Kayunga Road.

The armed men behaved like state agents, who without a warrant, grab people off the streets, break into their houses and have disappeared many.

Last week, this publication ran a story about the return of drones (Toyota Hiace vans used by security operatives to abduct people). It is an occurrence that Ugandans have become used to. No one is safe.

We are concerned that citizens do not have confidence in the system and can no longer distinguish a national security operation by the police and the army and that of common thugs.

Besides their operations that resemble those of unhinged criminals, security forces have been and continue to be linked to criminal activities including robberies and extra-judicial executions.

In Kampala and surrounding areas, we have seen the army take up the role of the police but this has not stopped the spiralling lawlessness. To his credit, President Museveni has made many proclamations against those that abuse the rights of Ugandans but the same has, unfortunately, been followed by more criminality by the security forces.

Uganda needs security forces that protect civilians and uphold human rights and we believe that this starts with restoring the dignity and authority of our police force. We must end the impunity of the security forces on our roads and in our homes.

It is not too late for our forces to be transformed to reflect the aspirations of Ugandans and our laws, especially the Constitution.

It is unfortunate that we cannot tell between armed criminals and our security forces operating on our streets. Our security forces should not be a major source of conflict and insecurity for ordinary Ugandans. This seems to be the status quo and we urge the government to do better.

Public accountability is key so that our security forces do not routinely get away with abuses. We urge the government to deal with the systemic failures that have got us to this point. A state of lawlessness is unacceptable, lives are disrupted and will only further affect the faith people have in the state and other important aspects of our country like tourism.

Uganda will prosper only if there is order and respect for laws, especially by the security forces.