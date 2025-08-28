We must keep our lakes pollution-free

Environmental concerns surrounding the treatment and conservation, or lack thereof our water bodies continue to emerge countrywide, with Lake Bunyonyi in the Southwestern district of Kabale, now at the centre of a crisis, after its waters turned yellow and then brown.

The changes, which have even led to fish migration from deeper waters to the shores, have been blamed on poor farming practices and pollution.

While there are environmental officers posted at every district, with an obvious intent to spread the national footprint of environmental governance and regulation, there is a gap in the kind of supportive infrastructure that would enable them to effectively execute regulation and enforcement duties.

Some of the most critical abuses of the environment happen in hard-to-reach areas where constant supervision and regulation might have helped, for example, to extend agricultural extension services and assist farmers to farm sustainably next to water bodies.

The other violations are a result of impunity by individuals, groups, or organisations that operate outside the environmental law to achieve their own ends.

In April this year, the waters of Lake Victoria turned green owing to what scientists termed the effect of harmful algal blooms, specifically cyanobacteria arising from a process called eutrophication. All of this was blamed on human activity, such as the disposal of untreated industrial waste, sewage and agricultural runoff, into the lake.

The other contributing factor cited in the increasing pollution of the sprawling lake was the degradation of wetlands. While the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has amped up its efforts in stopping the degradation of wetlands, its methods of apparent selective enforcement have been criticised.

Water is a critical resource that not only feeds agriculture, putting food on the table, but we also need clean lakes to maintain agricultural export standards, and the label of pollution does not bode well for our commercial prospects.

If what is meant to be fresh lake water winds up polluted to excessive levels, it raises the cost of treatment for the drinking water supply pumped for domestic use by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation and increases the cost of treatment of water-related diseases.

Pollution has a significant impact on our national expenditure and quality of life. All efforts should be made towards the prevention of the escalation of such costly impacts. What is worrying is that far from being contained, the trend of pollution is on the rise.