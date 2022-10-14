We must promote open dialogue on child abuse

Statistics show that one in every four girls aged 15 to 19-year-old in Uganda is either pregnant or has had a first child by the age of 18, making it the highest rate in East Africa.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), about 35 percent of girls in Uganda drop out of school because of early marriage, while 23 percent drop out because of early pregnancy. These teenage pregnancy rates are some of the highest in the world.

And yet there are more challenges that the girl child in Uganda is faced with on a daily – including rape, incest, menstrual hygiene challenges, traditional gender roles that keep them out of school, and female genital mutilation in some cultures.

On October 11, the world commemorated the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl, a day that focuses attention on the need to address challenges girls face, promote empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights which include access to health, education, nutrition and protection from discrimination, violence, and abuse.

Girls are natural-born leaders. And while a lot of progress has been made over the years to ensure that they are given the necessary support to develop into responsible citizens who contribute to stable societies, there is a need to do more.

Many children continue to suffer child violence and exploitation and live without access to food, medical care, and basic education. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe environment.

An open dialogue should be promoted to break the taboo on child abuse, openly talk about harmful cultural practices and other forms of abuse that are accepted or tolerated by the community, and create a common awareness of the consequences for victims. That is why some organisations such as SOS Children’s Villages advocate as ambassadors of the child’s right to protection.

More such are needed to influence communities, policymakers, governments, and other stakeholders so that they understand the importance of protecting children and young people and take action to protect them.

No decision for girls should be made without their involvement. Children ought to participate in sharing their opinions about issues and decisions that affect them. When programmes and services created for children reflect their needs, they result in greater impact.