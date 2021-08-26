We need a fresh take on academic success

Our view: The Education ministry and curriculum development team can lead the way on shaping new thinking, partly by investigating what becomes of perceived system failures in order to inform policies on a more well-rounded education that takes into account learners of all abilities.

By Editor More by this Author

The UACE examination results were released last week, followed by celebrations by schools and parents whose learners had scored good grades. In the heat of celebrating success, little is said or known about the fate of those perceived to have failed. Is there a deliberate policy by the Ministry of Education to follow up low-performing districts and schools in order to establish causes and design a way forward. Much of the statistics given address the basic aspects such as performance by gender, top and worst performing, comparison of performance with previous years and so on.

As a country, we should be digging deeper to establish what the scores tell us about the learners but also more importantly, what is it that academic scores do not tell us and how can we gauge the development of young people in order to predict and determine how they turn out at the end of the academic cycle?

Successful individuals may not necessarily be those that score highly in national examinations. We should track what happens to learners as they transition through the different stages of learning and the tracking should involve not just the top performers but also those at the bottom of the scale.

Failure to do this will result in assumptions which do not reflect the true state of learning and this will then lead to ineffective policies that do not address the present learning conditions and challenges, leading to half-baked products or failure to develop the true potential of our children.

Efforts have been made towards redesigning the curriculum but this will only succeed if we know the gaps or opportunities that exist to get the best out of learners. Teachers and school administrators should also be oriented out of the old style of instruction. The instructors should be encouraged to drop old assumptions about education and adopt the approaches that deliver quality education for all and not just for those inclined to excel in academics.

Finally, parents and teachers should be oriented to develop a fresh perspective on what constitutes success and failure in the academic cycle.

Advertisement

The Education ministry and curriculum development team can lead the way on shaping new thinking, partly by investigating what becomes of perceived system failures in order to inform policies on a more well-rounded education that takes into account learners of all abilities.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.

Further, we ask that we be informed whenever you feel that we have fallen short in our attempt to keep these commitments.



