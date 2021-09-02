We need a sustainable education plan, fast

By Editor More by this Author

There should be little or nothing to worry the Education sector even in the quagmire it continues to wallow in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Minister, God is using her to transform the education sector and “the quality of education is and will continue to change for the better.”

This could have made a lot of sense to the psychology of some 350,000 private teachers in the country when this newspaper reported on Tuesday that schools could reopen in the next two weeks. If the Education sector was on the stock market, the shares would have broken the ceiling due to the optimism.

Yet barely 24 hours later, all was dashed and left in a cloud of depression as the government insisted schools may not reopen any time soon, citing worrying signals about a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The Education sector is arguably the worst hit by the pandemic. Schools were first ordered shut in March last year.

A gradual reopening in late 2020 culminated in the full learning programme early this year before the second wave of the virus sent everything back into a dark hole.

Several districts have reported of erosion of learning culture as children who were used to thinking about school have been reduced to running errands and engaging in only domestic chores.

The idea of schooling is fast receding to the back of their mind.

Private institutions have been the most affected, with proprietors counting the cost of their investment while teachers and support staff have been left counting the stars in the sky to try and understand why fate is toying with them.

God might be the one keeping thousands of teachers affected by the continued closure of schools from being depressed into mental breakdown, but it is the Minister and her technocrats who must plan for the sector.



There is fear of the third wave and for schools and their stakeholders, this fear translates and manifests in more ways than giving Shs2b to 350,000 private teachers can help.

If, and indeed God forbid, the third wave was to strike, what interventions, is the Ministry of Education going to come up with to help the situation? From talks of learning on radios and TVs, to reading materials haphazardly distributed across the country, what is the next step of intervention?

As talks of a potential third wave of the virus grow louder, officials tasked with running the Education sector need a sustainable plan, fast.