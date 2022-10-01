We need affirmative action for housing sector

Last month, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) launched the $400m Solana Lifestyle and Residences Housing project in Lubowa, which is expected to have a total of 2,750 housing units, before announcing that the first 550 housing units -- part of a 3,500 units estate under construction at Temangalo -- will be ready by next year. The two estates will make available a total of 6,250 housing units.

NSSF seems to have taken over from the government-owned National Housing Construction Company (NHCC) the responsibility of bringing on to the market affordable organised living spaces, but this should not be the case, given that NSSF’s entry into the housing sector is driven by the need to make profits for its members.

Government has a duty to create safety nets and put in place systems and mechanisms aimed at ensuring that the rights of citizens are guaranteed. This is a duty that government seems to have abdicated.

Government’s apparent decision to leave the development of the housing sector in the hands of the private sector and other profit-driven organisations point to a failure to appreciate that housing is not just another commodity, but a basic human right under international human rights law and the Constitution.

This makes it incumbent upon government to begin on a journey aimed at guaranteeing the rights of the citizens. This calls for deliberate investments and policy changes that should pave way for the introduction of affirmative action in the housing sector if we are to bring down the cost of construction and make more affordable housing units available.

Government should make available to NHCC seed money in the form of a revolving fund, from which NHCC can construct low cost housing units in organised living areas for sale, albeit at a small profit. Looping in the Housing Finance Bank to provide mortgage financing should ensure that new housing units keep coming on stream without jeopardising the operations of NHCC.

Similarly, the engineering and construction units of the Uganda Police Force (UPF) and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) should be drafted in for purposes of boosting the operational capacity of NHCC.