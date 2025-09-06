We need candid discussions on EAC common market

At the end of August, the governments of Kenya and Uganda announced that they had reached an agreement to scrap all tariff and non-tariff barriers, a deal which comes with the prospects, at least on paper, of, among other things, seamless movement of goods and services across their common borders, and lowering of production costs.

The bilateral agreement came after years of protectionist-driven tit-for-tat restrictions that threatened to undermine the realisation of a common market.

It also comes after years of complaints by Ugandan manufacturers that Tanzania will not open its borders to Ugandan-made goods, even when Uganda has been allowing Tanzanian-made goods free entry into its markets.

A month before the signing of the said agreement, Tanzania banned foreign nationals from dabbling in business in 15 sectors, including mobile money transfers, tour guiding, small-scale mining, on-farm crop buying, beauty salons, curio shops and establishing radio and TV operations. The government’s explanation was that foreigners had increasingly become involved in small-scale businesses at the expense of Tanzanians, who were best placed to fill the local informal sector.

The move by Tanzania was hailed by the leadership of the Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita). The increasing involvement of foreign nationals in the retail trade and other aspects of the informal sector in Uganda has been a constant on the list of grievances that traders have presented to the government in Kampala every time that they have gone on strike.

The move by Tanzania and the decision by Uganda and Kenya to go it alone are testimony that 15 years after the East African Community Common Market Protocol came into effect, member states are reading from different pages in implementing what was meant to help establish a single market by facilitating free movement of goods, services, persons and capital. Those developments, however, also bring to the fore the need for member states to factor their peculiar economic situations and challenges into any discussions prior to entering into any formal agreements.

Most member states of the East African Community are, for example, grappling with high rates of unemployment. Tanzania’s unemployment rate stood at 8.8 percent in 2023; that of Uganda stood at 3.09 percent in the same period, while that of Kenya stood at around 5.43 in the same year. The need to shore up the number of jobs in each of the countries and shield local industries partially explains the protectionist tendencies. This calls for candid discussions around the economic realities in each of the member states.



