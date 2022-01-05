We need clarity on safe reopenning of economy

President Museveni’s New Year address was supposed to guide a confused and traumatised nation after close two years of battling a pandemic. It is achieving the opposite.

Government ministries, departments and agencies should have guided the country on the way forward after the speech but days later, this has been lacking leaving everything to public interpretation. As of yesterday (Tuesday), truck drivers from the region were protesting Covid-19 testing fees issued by the health ministry and had parked their vehicles at Malaba border, a major entry for Uganda’s and other country’s goods.

This publication reported about taxi drivers defying a government directive to ferry only vaccinated passengers. Public transport fares, even after the number of passengers was increased, have been left to the interpretation of individual operators. Parents and schools are locking horns over school fees. The Ministry of Education has had two years to design policies and come up with measures for safe re-opening of the worst hit sector but it is fumbling like everyone. These are just few of the examples on the prevailing mess.

The government is without lack of information and alternatives. Since early 2020, the World Bank and other agencies have been publishing guidelines to help countries like Uganda to safely open their economies. From an economic reactivation perspective, the World Bank noted in May 2020, governments should consider the ability of different sectors to maintain physical distancing and operate safely, while maximising the impact of their reactivation on economic output and employment.

Civil Society organisations and resourceful persons including politicians have also tabled proposals on how to do this and avoid the mess we are witnessing. Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, has for example, proposed a special fund ahead of the reopening of schools, special economic stimulus and provision for child mothers to return to school among other things. These plus the other proposals from different stakeholders should be given due consideration.

In November, Daily Monitor highlighted the sorry state of many government and private schools after months of inactivity. What, since the President’s address, is the plan to vaccinate eligible secondary school learners against Covid-19?

As a country we also need to think deeply how we can rebuild our civic competence so that as citizens we fully participate in the management of the affairs of this great nation. Across the country, parents are bemoaning the hefty fees imposed by schools as their children return to school. These same parents and guardians had paid school fees and their children had studied for less than a week when schools were abruptly shut last year.