We need to adapt fast to climate change

A lot of pledges and renewed promises have been made at the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, hosted by the United Kingdom (UK) in partnership with Italy.

The UK government has announced financial support of $197 million (Shs700b) for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme. The US government also promised $3 billion (Shs10 trillion) annually in adaptation finance by 2024.

More than 40 countries pledged to quit dependence on coal with Poland, Vietnam and Chile – among the major coal-using countries – making the commitment. However, some of the world’s biggest coal-dependent countries, including China and the US, did not sign up.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with paltry reduction of carbon emissions no longer enough to halt the impacts of climate change, it is high time countries started adapting to a warming world.

For that reason, global leaders came together on November 3 at COP26 for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, the largest summit to date on climate adaptation.

The meeting called for the rest of the world to ramp its support for the African continent as it adapts to the adverse effects of climate change.

In our backyard, we are already witnessing changed weather patterns with shorter or longer rains and harsher droughts as a result of climate change. Our media is usually awash with stories of environmental disasters such as floods, landslides and heatwaves during the dry season.

With Uganda currently focused on attaining middle income status, climate change is one of the major threats to its efforts to reduce poverty. And that is why we need to urgently shift attention to climate change adaptation.

The United Nations Climate Change (UNCC) defines adaptation as adjustments in ecological, social, or economic systems in response to actual or expected climatic stimuli and their effects.

With support from partners, Uganda is slowly making strides in adapting to the changing climate. However, more needs to be done, and it needs to be done soon.

Agriculture is the backbone of Uganda’s economy, but sadly hundreds of millions of people depend on rainfall to grow their food and cash crops. This leaves them at the mercy of unreliable weather patterns. Meaning prolonged drought leaves many farmers counting loses.

We, therefore, need to promote improved modern farming and the sustainable land management practices. We also need to set up more sustainable water sources, especially for the pastoral communities.

Finally, we need to encourage livelihood diversification. It is high time we encouraged our farmers to pursue other income generating activities, besides farming. Because where the world has reached, we either adapt to a warming world, or we perish.