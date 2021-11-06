We need to adapt fast to climate change

What you need to know:

The issue: 
Climate change. 

Our view:  
Uganda is slowly making strides in adapting to the changing climate. However, more needs to be done, and it needs to be done soon.

A lot of pledges and renewed promises have been made at the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, hosted by the United Kingdom (UK) in partnership with Italy.
The UK government has announced financial support of $197 million (Shs700b) for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme. The US government also promised $3 billion (Shs10 trillion) annually in adaptation finance by 2024.

