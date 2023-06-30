We need to address the cries of Ugandan food exporters

This week was a busy one for Ugandan grain exporters, especially those that carry across grain to South Sudan. They are anxious because the government of South Sudan is threatening to destroy maize flour worth billions of shillings because the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) says the flour is contaminated with aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins, according to experts, can occur in foods such as groundnuts, maize, rice and other dried foods as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest. Large doses of aflatoxins can be life threatening.

In mid-May, South Sudan authorities impounded more than 70 trucks transporting maize flour from Uganda to its neighbour in the north. Reason? They didn’t pass the standards test.

The Ugandan grain dealers are up in arms because SSNBS allegedly blocked its Ugandan counterpart, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), from getting samples of the said flour that was initially given a clean bill of health by UNBS.

This crisis, beyond the potential loss the Ugandan grain exporters could face should South Sudan go ahead and destroy the flour, points to a problem Ugandan goods have been facing in the recent past.

The East African Community is the top destination for Uganda’s exports, accounting for 39.3 percent of the total market share. According to the economy report for May 2023, the Ministry of Finance says Kenya, Congo and South Sudan are the top three destinations of Uganda’s exports, with the top exports being day-old chicks, milk, maize, fermented black tea and sugar.

But this East Africa market has in the recent past faced problems. Kenyan president William Ruto lifted a ban on Ugandan agricultural produce early this year. The ban was slapped by the Uhuru Kenyatta administration in 2021. Although the move was in part, to protect the Kenyan domestic market, some of the queries raised was it being “substandard”.

In April 2021, the minister for Disaster Preparedness, Mr Hilary Onek, warned the United Nations that it must buy food from Ugandan farmers to feed refugees, or relocate them elsewhere.

Mr Onek was responding to remarks by Ms Rosa Malango, then United Nations resident coordinator, that WFP was unable to purchase food locally because of “poor quality” of Uganda’s foodstuffs.

Just last week, Tanzania blocked 200 Uganda-bound rice and maize trucks because the country was doing an assessment on their food industry. And so the suffering of Ugandan food exporters continues.

Agriculture is the backbone of Uganda’s economy and so it needs to be protected, and so do the business people who export the food to neighbouring countries.