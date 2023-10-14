We need to do more to protect learners’ food

This week, this newspaper ran a story indicating cases of foodborne illnesses are causing anxiety among learners in schools.

According to the story, students interviewed from different schools acknowledged suffering stomach-related problems, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea at least twice in a term, especially after meals.

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) said unwanted substances such as stones, insects, pesticides, metals, fungi, and bacteria, among others, in the food, leads to foodborne illness and injuries.

In July, Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School in Mukono District was temporarily closed by government after nearly 200 students were hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning incident. A police report later concluded that the food was contaminated.

Last month, two school cooks were arrested in Mityana District as 100 pupils suffered suspected food poisoning. Police held two male chefs at Golden Learning Centre Nursery and Primary School in Namungo Central Village, Namungo Sub-county in Mityana after the affected pupils started complaining of stomach ache, headache and later vomiting after eating a meal of posho and beans.

In March 2020, 78 pupils of Kagumu Primary School in Kibuku District survived death after eating food suspected to be poisonous. The victims complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having their dinner of posho and beans.

UNBS blames the contamination of foods in schools to high moisture in the storage facilities and insect infestation.

We should also be alive to the fact that the food being produced in Uganda has over the years been questioned over its quality. Neighbouring countries have recently rejected grain being exported from Uganda over claims they are contaminated with aflatoxins.

Given the increasing cases of student illnesses after eating contaminated food, all stakeholders need to ensure the more than 15 million learners are protected.

Owners of all learning institutions must ensure food stores are clean, disinfected and protected at all times. School authorities must also ensure the kitchens and the hygiene of those handling food are good at all times.

Government must also enact laws that ensure institutions of learning that feed millions of our children daily buy food certified by its agencies. Although school owners accuse UNBS of not playing its part in ensuring all products in the market are of the required standard, a middle ground has to be reached to ensure food going to schools is of the right nutrient amount and quality.