We need to invest more to improve in sciences

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) on Thursday released the long-awaited 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, and the country erupted up in celebration.

Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo reported a reduction in the failure rate after candidates posted better performance than their colleagues who sat for the same examinations in 2020. A total of 345,695 candidates sat for the exams. Out of these, 46,667 passed in Division One, 76,745 in Division Two, 88,690 in Division Three and 117,837 passed in Division Four.

However, of concern was the poor performance in the Science subjects, as it has always been over the years. Speaking at the releasing of the results in Kampala, Education Minister Janet Museveni said she was not satisfied with the performance in Science subjects even though there was a slight improvement from last year.

Science enrolment is critical for sustainable socio-economic growth and transformation of any country, and government has tried to improve this over the years.

In a bid to attract and retain teachers of Sciences across all levels, government last year increased their salaries. The monthly salary of a secondary school Science teacher is now between Shs700,000 and Shs4.2m, up from between Shs795,000 and Shs858,000.

According to the new salary structure, a diploma Science teacher in a government-aided institution earns between Shs700,000 and Shs900, 000, while a degree holder earns between Shs1m and Shs1.4m depending on experience.

But the issues affecting the teaching of Science subjects in Uganda go beyond the pay of the teachers and government should move to address it fast, especially in construction of science laboratories, equipping them and increasing field activities.

As the Uneb bosses noted this week, candidates showed weaknesses in the handling of apparatus during the practical tests. Candidates also had challenges in making and recording observations and drawing conclusions from those observations; tabulation of experimental results and interpretation of the results to meet the demands of the question, among others.

This points towards a problem that most Ugandans are aware of; the limited number of equipped, functioning laboratories in our schools.

After motivating Science teachers with increase in salary, it is our appeal that government moves to provide them with fully equipped laboratories. There is need to employ ICT to compensate for limited instructional materials, and need for solar energy in schools that have limited access to electricity.