We need to review the health infrastructure

Handmade dolls depicting Covid-19 Omicron variant are seen at a stall in Managua, on December 27, 2021.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: 
Covid-19
Our view:  
As government plans its response to the latest Covid-19 threat, the plan should include an immediate and urgent review of the health infrastructure in readiness for any potential eventualities.

There is a lot of global concern over the Omicron Covid-19 variant and its reported rapid spread. Uganda had 1,809 new Covid cases at the time of publishing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.