We need to review the health infrastructure

There is a lot of global concern over the Omicron Covid-19 variant and its reported rapid spread. Uganda had 1,809 new Covid cases at the time of publishing.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and countries are tightening restrictions. It is encouraging that the executive arm of government is holding consultations with experts and scientists to chart the way forward in light of increasing infections and a planned reopening of the economy. However, questions linger as we try to plan an emergency response.

As of July this year, we had one ICU bed for 188,000 Ugandans. In the last Covid wave, we suffered shortages of key supplies such as Oxygen and access to ventilators. Even where beds were available, the cost of treatment was exhorbitant and unaffordable for the average Ugandan. With the few beds available, 75 percent of the required specialists were reported to be missing in May this year, as we went into the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The country was losing between 37 percent and 60 percent of patients admitted in ICUs, study reports by Dr Arthur Kwizera and Dr Stephen Ttendo indicated. According to a 2019 study by Dr Patience Atumanya from Makerere University College of Health Sciences, the country had only 55 functional beds in 12 ICUs amid a glaring shortage of specialists to run the units.

The spokesperson of Anaesthesiologists Association of Uganda (AAU), said installing the ICU equipment is far from addressing problems around critical care medicine, disclosing that the country had only 68 anaesthesiologists, with 70 percent of them working in hospitals located in Kampala, which leaves regional referral hospitals to survive on the 30 percent (about 20) anaesthesiologists.

This was the situation as reported in May this year. Ambulances are still generally in short supply as evidenced when they have been required in emergencies, even around the Central Business District. Some health workers had not received their full pay for services rendered in relation to Covid-19.